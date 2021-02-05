Menu
Sapply boosts IoT portfolio with Lantronix

Sapply will provide support to Lantronix's growing customer base

Credit: Dreamstime

Sapply has secured Australasian distribution rights to Lantronix’s portfolio of hardware, software and service solutions for IoT, edge computing and remote environment management solutions. 

The Lantronix portfolio features industrial IoT gateways, modems and routers, telematic devices, out-of-band remote management, device servers, system on chips (SOCs), system on modules (SOMs), single board computers (SBCs), SaaS software for single-pane-of-glass management and connectivity services. 

“Lantronix’s cutting-edge technologies and services deliver a holistic approach to connectivity by integrating software, hardware and application development,” Sapply director Neil Woolley said. “As Lantronix’s Australasian distributor, we are able to provide even more comprehensive IoT and Out-of-Band Management solutions that empower our clients to design, create and deliver solutions.”

Lantronix vice president of worldwide sales, Roger Holliday added Sapply will provide support to its growing customer base across the Australiasia region. 

Sapply has offices and warehouses located in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore focusing on cloud, data centre networking, IoT connectivity and productivity tools focusing on clients in the industrial, data center, energy, finance, government and transport and fleet industry sectors.


