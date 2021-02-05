Softsource buys vBridge to strengthen offer, develop MyCloudSpace

Informal alliance is cemented with a buyout, but no management or staff changes planned

John Harrop (Softsource) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based ICT systems integrator Softsource is acquiring Christchurch cloud services provider vBridge to target hybrid cloud services.

Softsource sales director John Harrop said the combined resources and skills of the two companies would enable them to offer New Zealand businesses a comprehensive suite of locally owned and operated hybrid cloud services supported nationwide.

Harrop said both businesses were experiencing strong growth and evaluating the best way to expand their offerings without losing focus on their core strengths.

“The challenges businesses faced due to CVID-19 have accelerated the uptake of cloud services and we expect this trend to continue," Harrop said.

"This acquisition gives us a solid foundation to help customers make the transition from on-premises to cloud, both in terms of our capabilities and our support infrastructure."

There had been a longstanding relationship between the two companies, including an agreement during the height of COVID-19 to support each other’s customers.

That led both to realise there were many benefits they could bring to customers and partners together that they couldn’t alone.

"We recognised there was a level of trust and cultural fit between our respective teams that made this a logical move," Harrop said.

vBridge CEO Todd Cassie said the deal will allow the company to focus on further development of its MyCloudSpace suite of cloud applications.

“By joining forces, we can maintain our strong focus on our areas of excellence while being able to offer a suite of products and services from a partner organisation that we have 100 per cent trust in," Cassie said.

"Together our two companies can deliver leading services and help New Zealand businesses drive forward with digital transformation.”

Established in 2004 to address an opportunity in mid-market around automation for managed services and customer-centric technologies, Softsource expanded its portfolio to include hybrid cloud solutions, virtual CIO Services, security and compliance.

In 2011 the company opened its second datacentre based on Albany’s North Shore.



Softsource has a wide range of vendor partnerships, including Microsoft, HP, HPE, Dell EMC, IBM and Cisco.

vBridge was founded in 2010 and claims clients including fertiliser company Ravensdown, Christchurch Airport, Westland Milk Products and IT service provider CodeBlue, now owned by Fuji Xerox after it bought A/NZ print technology specialist CSG.

Harrop said both organisations would continue to operate as separate entities under their existing brands and that customer engagement and satisfaction is of paramount importance.

“With extra resources to support customers and an expanded suite of offerings both groups of customers get the benefit of the support of the larger organisation while retaining the focus and commitment of their current partner,” he said.

No management or staff changes were expected and existing customer relationships will remain.