AWS' Fred Viet takes on Aircall A/NZ regional role

Aircall's Fred Viet Credit: Aircall

Cloud calling vendor Aircall has appointed former Amazon Web Services (AWS) GSI partner success head for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Fred Viet as its new A/NZ regional sales director.

The cloud vendor recently opened a new Sydney office and landed and a master agent agreement with Tradewinds last year.

Viet said Aircall has experienced rapid growth in the Australian and New Zealand market, so having a reliable presence in the same time zone was vital.



Prior to joining Aircall, Viet spent two years with AWS as its strategic partner lead before becoming its APJ global systems integrator (GSI) partner success head. He has also worked for Veritas and Lenovo in channel leadership roles.

“Plus we have bold ambitions for the A/NZ region,” Viet said. “Our main focus is on building our brand in Australia, hiring more local talent and establishing a substantial A/NZ ecosystem.

“Currently, I’m spending time with our customers and partners to understand their needs and how we can best help them.”

The Paris-founded software-as-a-service company is currently scouring the Australian market for sales, channel specialists and support to grow its existing customer base.

Aircall, which also has an office in New York, claims it has already grown organically through word-of-mouth in the market, while leveraging global partnerships with the likes of Jobadder, Hubspot, Salesforce and Zendesk.

Viet said it currently maintains more than 100 integration partnerships as its team was committed to developing seamless integrations between Aircall and a wide variety of other software tools.

He added that the vendor is also building its reseller and managed service provider (MSP) ecosystem in order to specifically address the Australian and New Zealand market.

Aircall has a channel program where partners can choose their level of engagement from “introducer” to fully managing the customer's services, and each tier comes with corresponding levels of incentives, Viet explained.

So far, Aircall customers in Australia include cloud-based farm management software provider, AgriWebb and tour and activity booking software, Rezdy.

“These two, specifically, are prime examples of companies who share our core values and are modernising more traditional industries,” Viet said.

“At a time when cloud communications is more important than ever, AgriWebb is taking one of the oldest industries in the world and successfully bringing it into the digital age. Aircall couldn’t be more proud to be part of their tool stack, bringing insights and ease of use where it’s the most needed.”

Viet added that Aircall’s modern approach to a traditional tool, will resonate well in the market as the work environments continue to evolve towards flexible models.

“We want to help ANZ customers go through this digital transformation and help offer location-flexibility to their teams while still driving performance and customer satisfaction with modern tools,” he said.