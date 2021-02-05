Datacom and Nintex get tight to fight the war on paper

Dave Payne (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Process management and automation software vendor Nintex is deepening its partnership with Datacom to support demand for document generation and automation.

Datacom has been a Nintex partner since 2017 and had developed a track record for successful Salesforce customer relationship management implementations.

The company's CRM practice was, therefore, well-positioned to provide customers with greater automation choices using Nintex's Drawloop DocGen for Salesforce.

The software helps organisations meet their digital transformation and document and contract lifecycle management requirements.

These included automating the generation and distribution of documents and workflows across recruitment, procurement and field service management, among other uses.

“Over the course of 2020, we have experienced the rise of the distributed workforce, increasing adoption of cloud-based software, and higher demand for document generation among organisations who need to automate workflows for document signing and contract management,” said Dave Payne, general manager of Datacom’s Salesforce practice.

“Our expanded partnership with Nintex will allow us to better leverage our robust knowledge of Nintex Drawloop and related skillsets to offer a tried and tested leading contract lifecycle management solution within customers’ existing CRM environments and fit for purpose in the post-COVID economy."

Nintex Drawloop is a code-free document automation application to help organisations transform data stored in their CRM systems into mission-critical documents.

A key feature is its customisable workflows which automatically route documents to expedite reviews and approvals, and e-signature options which streamline those approvals.

“With digital transformation initiatives accelerating, it is surprising that a tremendous amount of paper still exists within organisations and so many business processes remain highly manual,” said Paul Proctor, Nintex regional sales manager, New Zealand.

“By deepening our partnership with Datacom, an expert in customer relationship management and a partner who understands what is required to take an organisation fully digital, we’ll help more organisations successfully eliminate paper and automate the generation and distribution of their most important documents in 2021 and beyond.”

Seattle-based Nintex bought successful New Zealand process management software vendor Promapp in mid 2018 for an undisclosed sum.