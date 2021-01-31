Pandemic headwinds turn Accenture's New Zealand revenues south

Accounts reveal the price Accenture paid for A/NZ SAP specialist Zag, formerly Soltius

Credit: Dreamstime

IT management consultancy and outsourcer Accenture NZ said the COVID-19 pandemic was "significantly adversely impacting" its business during the 2020 financial year.

Accenture NZ reported total revenues of $66.1 million for the year ended 31 August 2020, down from $76.7 million in 2019. Net profit after tax dropped for the year from $9.5 million to $6.8 million.

Accenture reported revenues from consulting and outsourcing separately, but both appear to have been affected. Consulting revenue fell from $64.7 million to $57.1 million while outsourcing declined from $7.7 million to $5.7 million.

"The pandemic and the actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the pandemic have resulted in, and are expected to continue to result in, a substantial curtailment of business activities, weakened economic conditions, significant economic uncertainty and volatility," the financial report said.

The local branch appears to have cut its cloth to meet its income, with severance costs increasing from $137,000 to $320,000 during the year.

Wages and salary expenses declined from $13.4 million to $12.2 million while bonuses also fell, from $1.4 million to $1.2 million.

The financial statements also shed light on two acquisitions Accenture NZ made during the year and subsequently.

The company bought SAP services specialist Soltians Ltd, trading as Zag, in October. Australian media reported the sale price as around A$45 million, however the local accounts place that slightly lower at NZ$40 million.

A note said Zag was bought to increase the number of in-demand SAP specialists on staff, especially those with skills related to the latest cloud version of SAP's enterprise resource planning software, S/4 HANA.

Accenture NZ also acquired A/NZ SAP supply chain and business intelligence service provider Icon Integration in February last year for an undisclosed sum.

The accounts said the New Zealand part of that deal cost $1.2 million.

Globally, Accenture recorded a slight increase in revenue between 2020 (US$44.3 billion) and 2019 (US$43.2 billion).

