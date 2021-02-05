Menu
Dicker Data to distribute Forcepoint in A/NZ and the Pacific Islands

The new partnership will see Dicker Data offer its partner network the full portfolio of Forcepoint technology.

Leon Spencer
Klasie Holtzhausen (Forcepoint)

Dicker Data has further expanded its security and data protection portfolio after striking a deal with Forcepoint that will see it distribute the cyber security vendor’s products throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. 

The new partnership will see Dicker Data offer its partner network the full portfolio of Forcepoint technology, which includes cloud security, data protection, network security and insider threat solutions.  

“We are pleased to add Forcepoint to our portfolio,” Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said. “As security threats and targeted attacks intensify, businesses need more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.  

“It is part of our commitment to the A/NZ market to continue to develop and differentiate our solutions offerings to ensure our valued partner network has access to industry leading security solutions,” he added.

According to Dicker Data, Forcepoint’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) approach addresses some of the most pressing security considerations in the market at present and offers a suite of solutions powered by a converged security platform.

For Klasie Holtzhausen, who took over the local leadership of Forcepoint as regional director, Pacific, in late 2019, the deal with Dicker Data comes after “tremendous growth” for the company in 2020, primarily driven by the rapid acceleration of digital transformation projects and the need to secure remote workers, company networks and critical data in the wake of COVID-19.

“Our channel is at the centre of our go-to-market strategy, and we actively seek partners like Dicker Data who invest in modern cybersecurity solutions like Forcepoint’s,” Holtzhausen said.  

“Dicker Data’s customer-first approach combined with the exceptional quality of their people makes them an ideal distributor to support the continued growth of Forcepoint, our partners and our customers,” he added.


