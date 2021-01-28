SAP launches business transformation services bundle RISE with SAP

RISE with SAP offers one contract that will control SLAs, operations and support

Christian Klein (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has launched a business transformation as a service package labelled RISE with SAP.

The new program aims to consolidate multiple customer contracts into a single subscription model and will be a “concierge to the intelligent enterprise that will control service level agreements, operations and support,” the vendor said.

This effectively takes control of some of the functions that fell under a channel partner's remit.

Building on this, companies can tailor their requirements as they see fit, and can complement, extend, and integrate with any other SAP line-of-business and industry solutions, partner, or third-party solution, using exactly the same data model and business services as its own SAP apps.



“Together with our ecosystem, we are bundling everything companies need to holistically transform their business with a fast time to value — at their own speed and terms, regardless of their starting point,” SAP CEO Christian Klein said.

RISE with SAP focuses on three steps, starting with a business process redesign that displays the best practices and building on SAP’s data tools.

This step uses its business process intelligence solution to analyse how processes perform, benchmark them against industry standards and provide tailored recommendations on adopting new business models, as well as automate and standardise processes. There’s also a direct connection to SAP’s workflow, robotic process automation and other artificial intelligence solutions.

The next step looks at technical migration. Embedded in RISE with SAP are technical services to smooth the migration to a standard, modular, and flexible solution landscape with a consistent data layer

The third step looks at building an intelligent enterprise, based on a cloud infrastructure.

Customers will gain a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to their existing landscapes, by running the workloads in an SAP data centre or via the hyperscalers, Klein said.

“No matter which infrastructure they chose or who the operations partner is, SAP will be their single point of contact,” he said.

Also playing a part in the program is the SAP Business Technology Platform where, according to Klein, customers and partners can develop innovations to complement SAP solutions focused on one semantic data model, one AI and analytics layer, one identity and authorisation concept, and the same application business services, such as one workflow management.

“Additional low-code/no-code capabilities make it even easier to expand our solutions and our platform enables out-of-the-box integration: SAP to SAP, but also SAP to non-SAP,” he added.

Access to SAP Business Network is also included along with its ERP, SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Microsoft Teams will also be integrated across the SAP portfolio.

New Zealand kiwifruit giant Zespri has become one of the first SAP customers globally to use the company's S/4HANA private cloud edition and the RISE with SAP business transformation as a service package.

The offering will help Zespri standardise and automate processes across the organisation and underpins Zespri's four-year "Horizon" transformation programme to digitise operations, become more efficient and increase sales.

“These new offerings pave the way for an enhanced intelligent enterprise for our customers to accelerate business agility and innovation,” Tech Mahindra CSO and head of growth, Jagdish Mitra, said.



“Together with our business transformation framework and proprietary automation platforms bundled in an as-a-service delivery model, we look forward to supporting our customers in these changing business dynamics in the ‘new normal,’ while also lowering the total cost of ownership.”

Fitting in line with its business transformation strategy, SAP also announced the acquisition of business process management software vendor Signavio, which complements SAP's existing business process intelligence software.