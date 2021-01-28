Menu
HAT Distribution picks up Paessler after Nextgen partnership ends

Will now distribute monitoring vendor across A/NZ

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Daniel Sultana (Paesller)

Credit: Paesller

Paessler has signed up a new exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand following the ending of its partnership with Nextgen Distribution. 

The German vendor will now work with HAT Distribution across the region, giving it access to its monitoring solutions portfolio. 

ARN understands Paessler’s agreement with Nextgen ended on 31 December, almost two years after the two parties first teamed up. 

According to Paessler, the deal will enable the vendor to move into new markets and sectors that have increasingly become remote working environments 

“As well as the healthcare, government and financial services sectors we already work with, we continue to deepen our market engagement in sectors such as education, managed service providers, data centres and transportation as we see them as key growth sectors,” said Daniel Sultana, Asia Pacific regional director at Paessler.

“We value partner enablement and this relationship will be instrumental in spearheading our strategic push into the enterprise with this approach.” 

Founded by Albert Gammer as a consultancy business, HAT Distribution has diversified in the past two years to offer IT distribution. 

It now provides technical services to Australian and New Zealand channel partners and has partnerships with vendors such as Hitachi and Flowmo, according to its website.  

“We will be helping Paessler to enter new verticals and to secure larger enterprise clients,” Gammer said. 


Tags AustraliaNew ZealandNextgenPaesslerHAT Distribution

