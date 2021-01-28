Datacom appoints South Island head, fleshes out cloud talent

Tracy McElroy (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Tracy McElroy is moving to Datacom as the IT service provider's new head of South Island as the IT service provider also makes key cloud appointments.

McElroy joins the company in mid February from Deloitte where she was a director in the Christchurch practice, responsible for leading the people transformation and organisational change component of the major ERP implementation programme at Alliance Group.

Before her four-years with Deloitte, McElroy held senior leadership roles with Crowe Horwath International, a directorship with BeeBio NZ and consulting and programme management roles with Accenture and the National Health Service in the UK.

Datacom also hired Paul Dunlop as its national AWS technology leader to continue to accelerate growth.

Wellington-based Dunlop has been an APN ambassador for the past two years and has over six years’ experience in AWS consulting and technology.

Most recently he worked as the national technology lead for AWS at Accenture and before that leading the AWS practice at API Talent.

Aben Samuels also joins Datacom as head of Azure.

Samuels was previously the practice manager for Azure at Spark-owned Leaven, and before that led the Microsoft practices at Fusion5, Intergen and others.