Menu
Datacom appoints South Island head, fleshes out cloud talent

Datacom appoints South Island head, fleshes out cloud talent

Azure and AWS cloud expertise both bolstered

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tracy McElroy (Datacom)

Tracy McElroy (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

Tracy McElroy is moving to Datacom as the IT service provider's new head of South Island as the IT service provider also makes key cloud appointments.

McElroy joins the company in mid February from Deloitte where she was a director in the Christchurch practice, responsible for leading the people transformation and organisational change component of the major ERP implementation programme at Alliance Group.

Before her four-years with Deloitte, McElroy held senior leadership roles with Crowe Horwath International, a directorship with BeeBio NZ and consulting and programme management roles with Accenture and the National Health Service in the UK.

Datacom also hired Paul Dunlop as its national AWS technology leader to continue to accelerate growth. 

Wellington-based Dunlop has been an APN ambassador for the past two years and has over six years’ experience in AWS consulting and technology. 

Most recently he worked as the national technology lead for AWS at Accenture and before that leading the AWS practice at API Talent.

Aben Samuels also joins Datacom as head of Azure.

Samuels was previously the practice manager for Azure at Spark-owned Leaven, and before that led the Microsoft practices at Fusion5, Intergen and others.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 