Radovanovich returns to lead development of Microsoft's NZ datacentre region

New marketing and operations leader hired out off AWS in Seattle

Corina Radovanovich (Microsoft) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft New Zealand has appointed Corina Radovanovich as marketing and operations leader, taking over from Donna Wright.

Radovanovich has local and international experience and knows Microsoft well, having worked at both the Auckland and Seattle offices in a range of marketing and communications roles.

In her new role, she will help oversee the marketing and operations teams as they navigate towards the completion of Microsoft’s datacentre region in Aotearoa and beyond.

Most recently, Radovanovich was working in product marketing at Amazon Web Services in Seattle. She will re-join Microsoft in February after resettling back in New Zealand.

“Building New Zealand’s first hyper-scale datacenter region marks a particularly exciting time to be joining the team and I am looking forward to hitting the ground running," Radovanovich said.

"Access to local datacentre services opens up a wealth of opportunity to drive innovation and digital transformation for Kiwi businesses, and I can’t wait to be a part of helping those businesses realise their potential.”

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director of Microsoft New Zealand, said the appointment had taken while due to COVID-19 and the company's commitment to only hiring the best of the best talent.

"We are confident that with her exceptional global experience, and detailed local market knowledge, Corina is going to be a brilliant addition to our executive team," Sorenson said.

Donna Wright leaves the business after ten years, during which she helped launch key cloud services such as Microsoft365, Dynamics and Azure into the local market.

"These were critical moments in our company’s history, and we were lucky to have her expertise and guidance," Sorenson said.