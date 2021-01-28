Menu
Kaspersky appoints Chris Connell as APAC MD

Kaspersky appoints Chris Connell as APAC MD

Connell relocates to Singapore from the UK to replace Stephan Neumeier

Kaspersky's Chris Connell.

Credit: Kaspersky

Cyber security vendor Kaspersky has shifted Chris Connell to take up the role of Asia Pacific managing director, replacing Stephan Neumeier who has stepped down after three years. 

As a result, Connell will be based at Kaspersky’s Singapore office and will continue in his role as the deputy vice president of global sales. 

Connell hails from the UK and initially joined Kaspersky two years ago as the general manager for UK and Ireland and was eventually promoted to director of European operations.

Connell has more than 23 years of experience in sales and commercial leadership across many sectors and previously worked for Ingram Micro in Europe and Australia, Tech Data and IBM.

In his new post, Connell will further develop and continue the growth in both commercial and enterprise cyber security, with a strong focus on threat intelligence for industry partners in the digital economy, as well as small and medium businesses (SMBs).

“While we will continue to deliver tailor-made cyber security solutions for both businesses and consumers, it is equally important that we pivot away from the traditional and reactive ‘seek-and-destroy’ approach, to an all-encompassing concept of ‘cyber-immunity’ – building an ecosystem where everything connected is protected and secure by design,” he said. 

In November Kaspersky finalised the migration of its customers’ and partners’ data from Russia to Switzerland as part of its ongoing transparency initiative.

The relocation of data processing and data storage includes users from a number of regions such as APAC.



