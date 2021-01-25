Kordia taps ex-CFO Shaun Rendell as its new leader

Shaun Rendell (Kordia Group) Credit: Supplied

Kordia Group has appointed its former group CFO Shaun Rendell as CEO, replacing Scott Bartlett who died in December after a battle with cancer.

Rendell has been acting CEO of the state-owned broadcast and technology company since Bartlett took took sick leave in August.

Group chair John Quirk said the appointment followed a competitive search.

"Shaun has been a highly valued member of the company for many years," Quirk said. "He’s done an exceptional job of stepping into the CEO role and guiding the business during what has been a somewhat challenging year."

2020 was one of the busiest years on record for Kordia Group, Quirk said, with the team working round the clock to ensure mission-critical technology services remained up-and-running during the lockdowns and customers were able to stay connected and safe online.

"We know that under Shaun’s leadership the group is well placed to continue on its growth trajectory and will be well placed to maximise on opportunities presented to us,” Quirk said.

Rendell said Kordia had an incredible team of and their hard work achieved business growth in a year of many challenges.

Rendell's interest in technology and telecommunications started in the 1990s when he worked at both British Telecom and O2 in the UK before immigrating to New Zealand.

Before joining Kordia, he held various senior leadership positions including as CEO of Renaissance Group.



