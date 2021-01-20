Infosys granted Google Cloud partner data and analytics specialisation

Credit: Infosys

Indian systems integration giant Infosys has scooped Google Cloud’s partner data and analytics specialisation.

The specialisation will be integrated with Infosys Cobalt, a recently launched “ecosystem of services” to help partners speed up customer migrations. As part of the specialisation, Infosys will be able to help customers migrate to Google Cloud while embedding artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to Infosys, the capability marks a “milestone in the journey” of Infosys’ data and analytics capabilities.

"Businesses across virtually all segments and industries are looking for ways to drive more insights and value from their data," said Nina Harding, chief of Global Partner Programs and Strategy at Google Cloud. "In achieving this specialisation, Infosys has demonstrated the highest level of expertise helping customers implement data-driven strategies with Google Cloud's data and analytics products and capabilities."

The global technology first partnered with the tech giant to develop cloud and migration services through Google Cloud Platform (GCP) back in 2018, in the hopes of creating a “scalable, on-demand cloud model".



The addition of Infosys Cobalt allowed the SI to build on this with services including public, private and hybrid cloud, across platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) landscapes.

Earlier this month, Infosys became the latest global systems integrator (GSI) to put a hand in its pocket for an Australian design agency, buying all the assets of Melbourne’s Carter Digital.

As reported by ARN, the acquisition will bring a host of new capabilities to Infosys’ traditional IT integration business, including human centred design, experiential, “enhanced” digital transformation and customer interaction expertise.

Essentially, it will move Infosys closer into full-service Accenture territory, mirroring moves taken by other GSIs, including Wipro, which bought Australia’s Syfte in 2018. The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Once completed, Carter will be integrated with and rebranded as Wongdoody, Infosys’ creative agency — which it acquired in 2018. This will make it part of a global network spanning Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston and London, as well as design hubs in five Indian cities.