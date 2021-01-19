Menu
Chillisoft CEO bullish after LogRhythm buys MistNet

Managed service providers a key conduit for cybersecurity sales

Rob O'Neill
Alex Teh (Chillisoft)

Credit: Supplied

The CEO of New Zealand cybersecurity distributor Chillisoft is spying new opportunities after US security operations centre vendor LogRhythm bought threat detection platform MistNet earlier this month.

Alex Teh told Reseller News LogRhythm was now being used by local managed service providers such as The Instillery (now part of Servian), Advantage, Inde, Linear Stack, NSP and CodeBlue.

“I believe the implications for them in terms of being able to add network detection and response (NDR) to their existing security incident and event management (SIEM) deployment is massive and should generate a lot of interest in the partner community,” Teh said. 

Many partners were or are currently selling DarkTrace in that role, teh said. 

LogRhythm acquired cloud-based analytics platform MistNet to expand its service portfolio into intelligent, machine-learning based detection and response capabilities. These include network detection, user and entity behaviour analytics, endpoint detection and response data, and additional attack detections and emerging security threats.

Users were trying to simplify, optimise and extend their detection and response capabilities, LogRhythm said, so they were looking to vendors to provide more holistic services, which in turn was fueling market consolidation.

The MistNet acquisition would facilitate LogRhythm’s goal of addressing current and emerging endpoint security needs, said LogRhythm president and CEO Mark Logan.

“MistNet complements our existing SIEM platform by enhancing deep network visibility, behaviour analytics and threat detection capabilities and will accelerate LogRhythm’s reach into the XDR (extended detection and response) market.”

Chillisoft was named LogRhythm's A/NZ distributor of the year last July in recognition of the sales growth it had achieved across many market verticals.

LogRhythm’s SaaS platform and cloud collection capabilities, combined with MistNet's distributed analytics, would help customers to manage their security and compliance needs easily and with a high return on investment, LogRhythm said.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. 


Tags Managed ServiceschillisoftMSPsLogRhythmsecuritycyber securityMistNet

