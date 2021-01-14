Menu
Talend to expand its partner ecosystem with new A/NZ VP of sales

Talend to expand its partner ecosystem with new A/NZ VP of sales

Takes over from former A/NZ country manager Steve Singer

Sasha Karen
Mark Fazackerley (Talend)

Mark Fazackerley (Talend)

Credit: Talend

Talend is set to expand its partner network with the appointment of Mark Fazackerley as regional vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand. 

Fazackerley, who started in the role on 11 January, will be responsible for driving sales growth for the cloud data integration vendor, reporting to Asia Pacific boss Stu Garrow. 

Fazackerley replaces former A/NZ country manager, Steve Singer, who left in December to join cloud security vendor Zscaler as its regional vice president and A/NZ country manager.  

"I am delighted to welcome Mark, who has extensive expertise in facilitating successful client outcomes in complex scenarios," Garrow said.  

“Talend is experiencing robust growth in Australia and New Zealand, driven both by strong demand for our cloud-based data integration solutions and by our efforts with our strategic partners.  

“Mark is an inspiring and respected leader focused on people and is passionate about the success of his customers. I look forward to working closely with him to help our customers and partners create and develop their strategies based on trusted data.” 

Fazackerley comes into the role with over 25 years of experience in the channel, with his most previous position being Blue Prism’s head of partner sales for A/NZ up until August 2020. 

Prior to this, he also held a number of executive and directorial roles at Micro Focus, MicroStrategy and Oracle, as well as positions at Hyperion Solutions, Brio Software, Wang New Zealand and Medi@net. 


