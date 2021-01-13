Menu
AWS heats up with Network Firewall availability in Sydney region

Allows users to deploy network protections for their Amazon Virtual Private Clouds

Sasha Karen
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has released its Network Firewall service in its Sydney region. 

The service allows users to deploy network protections for their Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) to inspect and filter traffic to, from and between VPCs.  

It also scales with network traffic to support “hundreds of thousands” of connections, according to the cloud giant. 

Also on offer is a rules engine with support for thousands of custom rules that are based on, among other definitions, IP, port, protocol, domain, and pattern matching. Additionally, the service also allows for rules that are written in common open source formats.  

Furthermore, AWS Network Firewall can also work with AWS Firewall Manager to allow for users to centrally manage security policies across existing accounts and VPCs, as well as providing real-time firewall activity monitoring through Amazon CloudWatch metrics. 

AWS Network Firewall incurs an hourly rate for each firewall endpoint, at US$0.395 an hour, while traffic processing is charged at US$0.065 per gigabyte.  

If users opt to create a NAT gateway in their VPC along with Network Firewall, standard NAT gateway processing and per-hour usage charges are free for every hour and gigabyte charged for Network Firewall endpoints. 


