Telstra recruits DXC talent to drive South Asian agenda

Spanning key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, in addition to Australia, New Zealand and India

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Geraldine Kor (Telstra)

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has appointed Geraldine Kor as managing director of South Asia, recruiting the Singapore-based executive from DXC Technology to drive regional growth ambitions.

Effective immediately, Kor will be tasked with spearheading go-to-market operations in the key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, in addition to Australia, New Zealand and India. In a joint role, Kor will also hold the position of country managing director of Singapore.

“The pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital transformation and companies are turning to us to help improve their ICT and security resilience,” said Oliver Camplin-Warner, CEO of Telstra International. “We believe Geraldine’s strong technology background will help our customers to adopt adaptive technologies for their new remote workforces.

“She is an exemplary professional who embodies excellence and brings with her a variety of skills. Geraldine will use her drive and passion to play a crucial role in our future success.”

Kor joins the Australian-based telecommunications giant from DXC, having previously held the position of director of Global Alliances and Partnerships, alongside roles as director of Regional Business Operations across Asia and director of Marketing & Communications.

Drawing on more than 20 years market experience, Kor also held senior leadership roles at HERE Technologies, as well as product and channel development management positions with Nokia Mobile across Asia Pacific.

“The current and post-Covid world demands more technology for companies to adapt to the new digital normal,” Kor added. “We are committed to helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation and making it easy to do business in the region and beyond.”


