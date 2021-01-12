Menu
Microsoft reveals new Surface Pro 7+, business-only 2-in-1

Microsoft reveals new Surface Pro 7+, business-only 2-in-1

A variant of the consumer-aimed Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 7+ is a new device that will be sold only to commercial and educational customers

Gregg Keizer Gregg Keizer (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Pro 7+, a new device in its 2-in-1 PC line, that will be sold only to commercial and educational customers.

A variant of the consumer-aimed Surface Pro 7, the new model sports the same 12.3-in. display, a choice between three Intel processors, and SSD (solid-state drive) options up to 1TB. Like the Pro 7, the 7+ can mutate from more-or-less notebook form factor to tablet, with or without the optional keyboard still attached.

But the Pro 7+ tweaks some of those characteristics to better fit corporate customers, Microsoft argued. "Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built with the needs of our business and education customers in mind," asserted Robin Seiler, a corporate vice president in the Microsoft Devices group, in a post to a company blog.

Among the differences:

  • The Surface Pro 7+ features a removable SSD — the drive hides under the kickstand — so users can swap out drives, easily upgrade or simply remove for security reasons
  • It offers optional LTE Advanced — a fourth-generation mobile standard — for anywhere connectivity through a cellular carrier (out of the box, the device sports Wi-Fi connectivity only)
  • The 2-in-1 boasts up to 15 hours of battery life (13.5 hours when LTE Advanced is engaged), four-and-a-half hours longer than the Pro 7
  • The Surface Pro 7+ comes with Windows 10 Pro preinstalled, rather than the Windows 10 Home that powers the Pro 7. Also preloaded are Microsoft 365 Apps — Word, Excel, Outlook and the like — that presupposes customers will license Office 365 or its pricier sibling, Microsoft 365
  • And it offers customers a choice between three processors, a Core i3, Core i5 or Core i7, from Intel's 11th generation, a step forward from the Surface Pro 7's 10th-generation CPUs
Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Pro 7+ can be ordered through resellers starting today; devices will start to ship by the end of the week, Microsoft said. Prices start at US$899 (Wi-Fi only) and $1,149 (with LTE). Keyboards cost an additional $90 to $135.

The Surface Pro 7+ is also eligible for rebates and discounts of up to $50 per unit through Microsoft's existing Surface+ and Modern Work programs when purchased along with new Microsoft 365 seats.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftSurface

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 