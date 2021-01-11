Cognizant expands A/NZ reach through Servian acquisition

Jane Livesey (Cognizant) Credit: Cognizant

US IT services provider Cognizant is to acquire Sydney-based Servian in a move set to expand its capabilities in the Australian and New Zealand region.



Acquired for an unknown sum, the acquisition of the data analytics consultancy firm marks the 10th for Cognizant since January 2020 and is part of its strategy to increase its expertise of data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud and internet of things (IoT) worldwide.

Servian's entire workforce, consisting of more than 500 technology and consulting professionals based primarily in Australia and New Zealand, will join the multinational, doubling its cloud and data team in A/NZ in the process.

Jane Livesey, CEO of Cognizant Australia and New Zealand, who joined the multinational from August last year, said the combination of the two companies in the region “will open up the full power of digital transformation for our Australasian clients”.

“We look forward to welcoming Servian’s talented digital-native professionals to Cognizant,” she said.

Credit: Servian Tony Nicol (Servian)

Tony Nicol, founder and CEO of Servian, added that the multinational’s expertise and global scale will in turn allow for the consultancy to expand its capacity “across an even broader spectrum of challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy.”



The deal is expected to close by March and marks off a busy 14 months for the consultancy. During this time, Servian expanded into New Zealand in November 2019, followed by the UK and Singapore a year later in November 2020.

The consultancy, which was founded in 2008, has worked with over 190 companies in the A/NZ region, covering the banking, telecommunications, insurance, retail, and government sectors.