What you need to know about Windows Security in Windows 10

From the firewall to antimalware to ransomware protections: here's an overview of what's inside of Windows 10's Windows Security

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Credit: Mark Hadhman / IDG

Microsoft’s Windows Security acts like an airbag: It will protect you, regardless of whether you know it exists. You’ll find a number of technologies grouped within the Windows 10 Settings menu, all designed to secure your PC from malware.

Our video walks through the basic components of Windows Security, from the antimalware technologies built into Windows Defender all the way up through the browser security features associated with Microsoft Edge. We show you what each feature does, and if there are any changes you’ll need to make to better secure your PC.

You'll learn about how Windows tries to protect your PC: preventing malware from getting on your PC in the first place, blocking pernicious attacks like rootkits, and walling off your documents to prevent them from being infected. (Want even more protection? Learn how to use Windows Sandbox, too!)

After you learn what each setting does, check out our more formal review of Windows Security, which examines how its settings can impact your PC’s performance. In a separate story, we argue that Windows Defender is good enough that you can consider opting out of paid antivirus solutions—if antimalware is all you’re concerned about, at least.


