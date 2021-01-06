Menu
Commvault APJ lead Callum Eade resigns

Rachel Ler steps in as Eade cites family reasons for departure

Callum Eade (Commvault)

Credit: Commvault

The head of Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan has exited the company citing personal family reasons. 

Callum Eade was appointed as vice president for the disaster recovery vendor this time last year, joining from VMware in Singapore.

To replace him, Commvault has expanded the responsibilities of Rachel Ler, its current head of ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan. She will now hold the role of vice president and general manager for APJ, taking over new markets including Australia and New Zealand, India, China and Japan. 

“Callum Eade, who has been a strong leader for us in APJ and was on a leave of absence due to a personal family matter, has decided to resign,” a Commvault spokesperson said. 

“We would like to thank Callum for his leadership during his tenure with Commvault and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We are confident that Rachel Ler, who has been leading the APJ business in recent months, will be in a position to accelerate our growth across the region” 

According to Commvault, Ler has a 19-year proven track record, holding APJ leadership roles in several markets and having worked closely with customers and partners since joining the company in January 2020. 

Rachel Ler (Commvault)Credit: Commvault
Rachel Ler (Commvault)

“We are confident of a seamless transition across APJ,” the spokesperson added. 

Commvault made a number of changes under Eade’s short leadership, appointing former Pure Storage channel chief Dino Soepono as its partner lead for the region last January. A month later, former Mimecast regional channel chief Rema Lola joined the vendor in the newly created role of director for APJ.

The vendor has undergone a major reorganisation of its A/NZ channel since 2019, when it granted Dicker Data exclusive distribution rights in Australia, dropping Tech Data.


