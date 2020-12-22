Experienced Verifone, banking executive appointed CIO at the NZX

Credit: NZX

In the wake of announcing increased investment in its IT systems and capabilities yesterday, the New Zealand Stock Exchange has also found a new chief information officer.

Robert Douglas will replace long-serving CIO David Godfrey, who resigned after massive denial of service attacks restricted the market's ability to trade over several days in August.

Douglas will join the NZX's senior leadership team and lead information technology functions across the NZX Group, including the programme of increased investment announced yesterday.

This aims to enhance the stability and resilience of the company’s technology framework, particularly in the markets businesses.

Douglas will also spearhead NZX’s engagement with market participants and other stakeholders to deliver a technology roadmap for New Zealand’s capital markets.

“Robert’s background spans the banking, capital markets and payments sectors, and he has a proven track-record in leading operations and delivering change across critical and complex environments – dealing with real-time systems, systems integration, risk and security," said NZX CEO Mark Peterson.

Douglas has held a wide range of roles with ANZ and National Bank between 1993 and 2006. He was head of technology at First NZ Capital between 2006 and 2007, before returning to senior roles in ANZ Bank in New Zealand and Australia until 2012.

This included a term as CIO of ANZ’s markets technology function in Australia.

Douglas has spent the last eight years at major Eftpos network Verifone where he has served in a number of roles including programme director of switch migration, head of the project management office for Australia and New Zealand, and is currently Verifone's chief operating officer in New Zealand.

“Robert is no stranger to delivering complex, real-time technology services, and his expertise in leading large teams that deliver on their objectives is ideal for the work we have underway to evolve our technology platforms," Peterson said.

"He has strong relationships within the capital markets ecosystem, and a reputation for working well with stakeholders to deliver pragmatic solutions."

Douglas said he looking forward to joining a team at the core of NZX’s business, with opportunities to pursue growth and support the capital markets ecosystem.

He takes up the role on 1 February.

Godfrey is now chief data officer at Transpower after serving over 11 years at the NZX.