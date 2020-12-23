Menu
Zoom update for Apple silicon Macs now available

Zoom update for Apple silicon Macs now available

App for virtual meeting now runs natively on the M1 SoC.

Roman Loyola Roman Loyola (Macworld.com)
Comments
Credit: Zoom Video Communications

The holidays are upon us, and with that comes gatherings of friends and family—usually. In this time of COVID-19, in-person gatherings with people outside of your immediate circle are discouraged. After all, it is the season of giving, but no one wants to give anyone the virus.

zoom get info apple silicon Apple

Zoom is now available for Apple silicon. It’s not a Universal app, and if you download the Apple silicon version to an Intel Mac, the icon. will have a slash through it, indicating that it won’t run.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get together—virtual meetings are the next best thing, and apps like Zoom help make that happen. Zoom happens to have a holiday gift for its users: owners of M1 Macs can now run a version of Zoom that has “better support” for Apple silicon. So if you just bought a M1 Mac or you get one as a gift the season (lucky you!), be sure to download the version made for Apple silicon here.

Important note: This version of Zoom is specifically written for Apple silicon. It is not a Universal app that can run on Intel processors, too. The version for Intel is available here. If you download the Apple silicon version on an Intel Mac, the app with have a slash through it.

According to the company’s release notes, Zoom has several other new and chanced features for macOS, such as cloud contact integration for chat/call features, enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions, the ability to access poll results live during a meeting instead of after, and bug fixes.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 