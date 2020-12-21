Menu
DDoS attack: NZX accepts need to invest in systems and skills

DDoS attack: NZX accepts need to invest in systems and skills

Technology costs set to rise, with charge-back to market participants likely

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mark Peterson (NZX)

Mark Peterson (NZX)

Credit: Supplied

The NZ Stock Exchange is recognising the need for further investment to improve the stability and resilience of its technology.

The share market operator said it had has considered the recommendations and potential cost impacts following independent reviews after massive denial of service attacks in August.

"NZX accepts that it did not meet its own high standards in certain areas of its technology systems," it told investors this morning.

Investment will include enhancing the securities IT team and cybersecurity counter-measures, with "related pricing to market participants" - that is, cost recovery - to be considered. 

NZX said it was well advanced towards a major upgrade to its core trading system around the end of March.

The board said the investment required to deliver on the recommendations of the EY and InPhySec reports would have an impact on technology costs so some cost recovery process was likely.

The recommendations included formalising the technology sub-committee of the NZX board, enhancing its working relationship and communications with the ecosystem, a range of technical hygiene improvements including extending crisis management planning and bolstering NZX's IT organisational structure with some specialist skill-sets.

Peterson said NZX initiated its technology infrastructure modernisation programme in 2017, with $12 million invested over the four-year period to 2020, in projects that focused on clearing, infrastructure and trading system improvements, modernisation, and capacity improvements.

Since the technology disruptions in March and April, NZX had made additional changes to increase the resilience and stability of its systems, he said. It also strengthened its distributed denial of service (DDoS) defences following the cyber-attacks.

The market operator had shared the independent reports with regulator the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), as part of the FMA's review of NZX’s compliance with market operator obligations.

The FMA was expected to publish its own report in January and the NZX expected it would have to agree to a formal action plan in response.

Once a formal action plan has been agreed with FMA, NZX would be in a position to quantify likely incremental technology costs in addition to the new costs that already implemented.

NZX said there was no impact on the 2020 earnings guidance update released to the market on 2 December.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ddosNZXsecurity

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 