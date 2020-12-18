Datacom recruits high-powered duo to drive business in 2021

Rohit Anand (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Two very senior executives are joining Datacom from major rivals, one each from Tata Consultancy Services and Spark-owned CCL.

Rohit Anand, country manager for Tata for the last three years, is joining Datacom as director of managed services, working directly for Justin Gray, Datacom’s managing director for technology services.

Datacom also welcomed the return of Suzanne Miller, most recently director for the central region of New Zealand for CCL.

Credit: Supplied Suzanne Miller (Datacom)

Justin Gray said the pair were great additions to his leadership team.

"As we gear up for 2021 they’ll bring a renewed vigour to the New Zealand market and Datacom is pleased to have them on board," he said.

Anand brings extensive experience in the managed services environment. Before Tata, he was country manager for Tech Mahindra for four years, and has also worked as country manager and regional manager at consulting giant Capgemini both in New Zealand and India.

Before CCL, Miller was the customer unit lead at Spark but also has a long history with Datacom in numerous roles including GM of Datacom cloud services for government for two years.









