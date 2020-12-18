Menu
Datacom recruits high-powered duo to drive business in 2021

Datacom recruits high-powered duo to drive business in 2021

NZ ICT giant bolsters its executive team with high-profile services specialists

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Rohit Anand (Datacom)

Rohit Anand (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

Two very senior executives are joining Datacom from major rivals, one each from Tata Consultancy Services and Spark-owned CCL.

Rohit Anand, country manager for Tata for the last three years, is joining Datacom as director of managed services, working directly for Justin Gray, Datacom’s managing director for technology services.

Datacom also welcomed the return of Suzanne Miller, most recently director for the central region of New Zealand for CCL.

Suzanne Miller (Datacom)Credit: Supplied
Suzanne Miller (Datacom)

Justin Gray said the pair were great additions to his leadership team. 

"As we gear up for 2021 they’ll bring a renewed vigour to the New Zealand market and Datacom is pleased to have them on board," he said.

Anand brings extensive experience in the managed services environment. Before Tata, he was country manager for Tech Mahindra for four years, and has also worked as country manager and regional manager at consulting giant Capgemini both in New Zealand and India.

Before CCL, Miller was the customer unit lead at Spark but also has a long history with Datacom in numerous roles including GM of Datacom cloud services for government for two years.
 


 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Managed ServicesDatacomTata Consulting ServicesCCL

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 