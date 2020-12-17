Zscaler takes on Talend talent Steve Singer as new A/NZ boss

Steve Singer (Zscaler) Credit: Zscaler

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has appointed former Talend Australia and New Zealand country manager Steve Singer as its new regional vice president and country manager for A/NZ.

Based in Sydney, Singer — who stepped into the role in late November — is now responsible for the continued growth of the organisation’s purpose-built cloud security solutions among private and public sector enterprises, as well as expanding relationships with local partners.

Singer comes to the role with at least 15 years’ experience in the IT industry. Most recently, he headed up data integration platform provider Talend in A/NZ, a role he held for a number of years after joining the company in 2016 from NetSuite.

At NetSuite, Singer was Asia Pacific and Japan sales enablement manager for roughly two years, although he held other roles with the company over several years. Prior to NeSuite, Singer also did time at Salesforce, Ricoh Canada and WSI Internet Consulting, also in Canada.

“Steve’s successful track record as a sales leader in cloud transformation and his focus on customer success makes him the ideal strategic leader to further help customers achieve their digital business goals through our industry-leading, cloud-native approach to security while at the same time also supporting the acceleration of Zscaler’s growth in Australia and New Zealand,” Scott Robertson, Zscaler’s senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan, said.

For Singer, the current business climate has resulted in an interesting time to be stepping into the new role.

“2020 has seen the workplace transformed resulting in new demands for robust security for distributed workforces,” Singer said. “As a result, it’s an exciting time to join Zscaler and I look forward to helping our customers move the needle on their digital transformation underpinned with next-generation cloud security which will result in new opportunities for competitive advantage.”

In April, it was announced that former Telstra executive Foad Farrokhnia had been taken on to take over channel leadership for Zscaler in Australia and New Zealand.