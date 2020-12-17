Menu
The Instillery, Lightwire team with Zscaler to offer zero trust access platform

New node established to bring services closer to New Zealand

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler CEO and founder, announced the ZPA launch in New Zealand via video.

Credit: Supplied

Cloud security vendor Zscaler is launching its global zero trust access platform Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) in New Zealand. 

After first establishing a presence in NZ in 2018 with its Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) product, the San Jose, California-based company said it was making the further investment on the back of the significant growth in the local market. 

This included onboarding customers such as Fletcher Building and Auckland Council, adding significant scale to the customers supported locally.

The latest node was established in collaboration with local Zscaler partner of the year, The Instillery, and Hamilton-based business telco Lightwire. The three worked together to ensure the business case stacked up.

Founder, chairman and CEO of Zscaler Jay Chaudhry presented via video at a launch event highlighting the timing and importance of the announcement, saying ZPA enabled Auckland utility Watercare to rapidly establish secure access for essential workers during lockdown, something not possible with legacy appliances.

"It is great timing for us to bring ZPA closer to NZ users with Microsoft also announcing the establishment of Azure in New Zealand," Chaudhry said.

In a year that has also seen AWS launch a local edge location, Zscaler’s investment comes at a time when uptake of the company's services was growing with the demand for work-from-anywhere during the pandemic. 

Over the level four lockdown, traffic volumes tripled at their peak, the company said, with a number of customers rapidly rolling out Zscaler to support secure remote working.

“Zscaler is all about enabling businesses to securely transform,” said The Instillery CEO and founder Mike Jenkins 

“Too often businesses forget about the secure part, which often trips them up and slows them down in the long term." 

Jenkins said network and security strategy needed to align with an organisation's overall cloud strategy while Lightwire ensured that Zscaler was well connected to cloud providers.

Zscaler is now able to offer a full range of cloud delivered zero trust network access services onshore. 

Secure access services edge (SASE) is a term coined by Gartner to describe these services, with cloud now distributing telco connectivity and security services like it has previously through privately owned servers and datacentres.


Tags Microsoft zscaler edge computing Lightwire TheInstillery

