Juniper details upcoming partner program changes

Due to come into effect from 1 January 2021

Credit: Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks has revealed details about the new partner program it plans to launch next year combining elements of its of own partner program and that of its subsidiary Mist.



Due to come into effect from 1 January 2021, the previously announced program refresh focuses on growth in the enterprise space, rather than targets, according to the vendor.

The combined partner program, named the Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program, is expected to accelerate deal registration and the sales process for Juniper and its partners.

The update to Juniper’s partner program comes as the vendor plans to invest over US$100 million into the channel in 2021, according to Darrin Iatrou, area partner director for Australia and New Zealand.

“We are confident that all these enhancements will deliver increased value to our partner community," he said. “We look forward to driving continued growth momentum for our partners in FY2021, and beyond.”

The updated program features the Reseller, Select and Elite partner tiers, with the former requiring partners agree to the vendor’s terms and conditions, whereas the latter two are available by invitation only.

All tiers will gain access to deal registration, which offers additional discounts when initiating new opportunities and registering them under the JPA program.

Meanwhile, the Select and Elite tiers will offer rebates to partners that focus on deal registration, growth and customer value.

The upper two tiers will also get access to market development funds, which have been designed to foster joint go-to-market strategies between Juniper and its partners, the vendor claimed.

In addition to the JPA program, Juniper is also introducing new programs as part of is Juniper Plus program, which is available for selected partners and is split into three tiers — Enterprise Plus, Service Provider Plus and Accelerator Plus.

Sitting alongside the JPA program, the Plus program offering includes sales, PR and marketing support, exclusive offers, as well as planning and opportunity mapping.