Palo Alto Networks celebrates its top NZ and Pacific partners

Awards recognise partners whose business models have adapted to customers' needs

Credit: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks has recognised leaders across its New Zealand channel, describing them as "a diverse range of established and blossoming businesses".

Recognising those who delivered outstanding sales and service, the awards also recognised partners whose business models have adapted to customers' needs and delivered excellence for both large and small organisations in the security industry.

The winners were:

Partner of the year: Datacom



Datacom won the award for its outstanding commitment and work alongside Palo Alto Networks to deliver exceptional growth in some of the largest enterprise accounts in New Zealand as well as growing engineering capability locally with technical accreditations.

Partner SE of the year: David Hull - Datacom



Hull was recognised for his dedication and commitment to Palo Alto Networks and was seen as a trusted leader in the New Zealand technical community. Earlier this year Hull was awarded Palo Alto Networks' top

status, Cyberforce Guardian, the first in the APAC region and the 36th globally.

Cortex partner of the year: Cybersmart



Cybersmart won the award for demonstrating thought leadership and momentum in driving sales in the Cortex Portfolio to local government and enterprise customers.

CSSP partner of the year: Fastcom



Fastcom won the award for demonstrating excellence in delivering managed security services and providing a range of solutions for large and small organisations using the CSSP platform.

Rising star partner of the year - New Zealand: Network Edge



Network Edge delivered a break-out year with Palo Alto Networks and demonstrated outstanding ability in driving new opportunities in the commercial segment and engaging new customers during 2020.

Rising star partner of the year - Pacific Islands: VirtualFlex Fiji



VirtualFlex Fiji won the award for demonstrating outstanding ability in executing on both sales engagements and a strong commitment to technical enablement during 2020.

Managed security services provider (MSSP) of the year: Liquid IT



Liquid IT won the award for delivering excellence in managed services leveraging the Palo Alto Networks technology portfolio. Liquid IT was able to provide a range of services for government organisations in an industry leading manner.

"These award winners have innovated and adapted quickly and efficiently to help us deliver new wins and growth throughout an extremely challenging and unprecedented year," said Vasely Sapunov, head of channel and commercial business at Palo Alto Networks NZ.

"These partners have helped our mutual customers to keep their users, data and applications safe and secure all whilst driving accelerated digital transformation initiatives and programmes of work for organisations of all sizes."