Motor Trades Association buys industry software supplier SAM and SAS

SAM and SAS software used by service and repair shops as well as dealers and distributors

Dave Harris (Motor Trades Association) Credit: Supplied

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) has purchased the SAM and SAS automotive IT businesses, including all of SAM and SAS’s A/NZ operations.

The SAM system workshop and service management solution runs 50 per cent of New Zealand’s independent motor industry service and repair businesses, while SAS (Systime Automotive Solution) is the world’s most popular dealer and distributor management system, MTA said.

President Dave Harris and David Murdoch, chief executive of SAM and SAS’s parent company the TSI Group, said it was an exciting step for both organisations.

”SAM and SAS have always been great products, supported by knowledgeable people,” Harris said.

The MTA board saw an opportunity to keep the businesses in New Zealand hands and provide the funding to help them move forward, he said.

Harris also paid tribute to SAM and SAS’s founder, Dave Hendl, saying the new owners wanted to build on his record of innovation and delivering smart technical solutions for the sector.

“We’re prepared to invest to ensure these businesses can grow and modernise as Dave would want and remain at the cutting edge of supporting automotive businesses," Harris said.

“To support that we bring our own 103-year history as a leading automotive entity in New Zealand, as well as our in-depth knowledge and understanding of our member businesses and what they need to succeed.”

Murdoch said the change of ownership was a positive move for the company.

“Joining forces with the organisation at the heart of our industry presents a huge opportunity for growth and to improve our services for all customers, new and existing," he said.

“MTA is strongly supportive of our strategic vision for the group, which is to become the fastest growing and most respected automotive software company in Australasia."

The acquisitions made achieving that vision even more realistic and tangible, Murdoch said.

SAM and SAS appears to be registered as Technology solutions for Industry (2012) Ltd.