The most in-demand Kiwi IT skills for 2021 revealed

Payrollers, quantity surveyors, software engineers and commercial solicitors make the list of the top skills required for 2021.

Software engineering, project management and user interface/user experience (UI/UX) design are expected to be among the most in-demand skills in the New Zealand IT jobs market next year, according to recruitment agency Hays. 

Across the entire jobs market in New Zealand, Hays reckons that payrollers, quantity surveyors, software engineers and commercial solicitors make the list of the top skills required for 2021.

Within the local IT jobs market, the roles stemming from the skills in greatest demand include software engineers at the $90,000-$120,000 level with well-rounded skills across cloud, automation and application security.

Also in demand are project managers at the $100,000-$130,000 level with good solid experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and cloud migration who can take on scrum master duties.

Moreover, UI/UX designers and product owners at the $100,000-$140,000 level will be popular for technical product-based organisations, with strong customer experience and the ability to work across technical software products. 

“Today, customer experience and consideration of UX is essential when an application is being modified, as opposed to only when building or developing a new software product,” the recruitment firm said in a blog post.   

Meanwhile, business analysts at the $100,000-$125,000 level with a good focus on technological business change and both soft and technical skills to work across a range of projects while managing change related to people, process and technology will also be in great demand next year. 

Altogether, 30 skills will be in greatest demand across nine sectors and industries in 2021.

“We’re seeing vacancy activity rise in many areas as organisations return to growth and look to protect their future,” Adam Shapley, Hays NZ managing director, said. “Demand for these key skills is high, especially those deemed critical to project delivery or business operations. 

“Also ranking highly are jobs that allow organisations and people to perform at their peak. 

“In terms of the balance of temporary and permanent roles, while contract remained resilient throughout 2020, permanent vacancy activity is bouncing back as business confidence increases,” he added. 

In November, the annual Technology Investment Network (TIN) report revealed that new jobs in the local tech sector had surged to record levels

While ICT firms increased employee numbers by 4000, jobs in the primary sector increased by 3049, while the number of high-tech manufacturing jobs rose by 977.


