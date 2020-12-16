NTT replaces retiring Jason Goodall with new CEO

Abhijit Dubey (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT has appointed Abhijit Dubey as new global CEO, replacing the retiring Jason Goodall effective 1 April 2021.

Following more than 20 years at advisory firm McKinsey & Company, Dubey will be based at company headquarters in London and join the global system integrator in early February before formally stepping into the role after a three-month handover period.

Goodall will officially retire from his executive role on 30 June 2021 but will remain as a board director of NTT and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for the NTT Venture Capital business.

“Abhijit shares our passion for the technology industry and the role that technology can play in helping make the world a better place,” Goodall said. “He brings many years’ experience of our industry and context, as well as a strong track record in delivering high performance and profitability in organisations having advised clients on a range of strategic, operational, and go-to-market challenges.

“I am confident that we have solid foundations in place following our successful integration last year and am delighted to work with Abhijit in the first half of next year to ensure a smooth handover.”

Goodall unveiled plans to step down in early December following 23 years at the business to pursue a portfolio career in the technology industry as an investor, advisor and board member.

“With many NTT clients accelerating their digital transformation because of the global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for the technology industry to deliver for the world,” Dubey added. “I am passionate about NTT’s purpose, strategy, and part it will play to help clients, employees and communities leverage technology for good. I am very much looking forward to working with the team.”