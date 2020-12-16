APC honours top A/NZ partners

Dicker Data wins on both sides of the Tasman

Joseph Vijay, APC by Schneider Electric general manager of channel, alliances and operations (Pacific) Credit: IDG

APC by Schneider Electric has recognised its top performing partners in Australia and New Zealand during its APC Pacific Channel Virtual Awards event this week.

Among the winners named were Dicker Data, Datacom, Intelli-Systems, IT Critical Systems, Data#3 and Supply NZ.

According to a spokesperson for APC, Dicker Data, which won the Distributor of the Year award on both sides of the Tasman, demonstrated that it had leveraged the entire breadth of APC’s solution portfolio and had effectively built and nurtured a sustainable business with strong customer value.

At the same time, Datacom was recognised for investing in jointly developing core market segments, supporting the APC brand and creating ‘APC Champions’ within its teams to help support customers.

Intelli-Systems was honoured for substantially growing its customer base and revenue through APC offerings or services and for its strong innovation, competitive differentiation and customer value, as was IT Critical Systems, Data#3 and Supply NZ.

Johmel Bonete from Ingram Micro was honoured as the winner of the Distributor Sales Champion of the Year, while Voldis Kains from Dicker Data was awarded as the Distributor Technical Champion of the Year.

Meanwhile, Matt Smith from Intelli-Systems won Partner Sales Champion of the Year and Graham Butterworth from Subnet was named Partner Technical Champion of the Year.

“2019 was an awesome year for APC," Schneider Electric general manager of channels, alliances and operations (Pacific), Joseph Vijay, said. "We gained market share and grew our channel business significantly, and none of that would have been possible without the ongoing support of our 3,000-plus family of channel partners and distributors and their ability to deliver outstanding solutions for their customers.



"At this year’s APC Channel Partner Awards, we celebrate the successes and continued commitments our partners have shown to both their customers and APC. Although 2020 has been a little bit sobering, we’ve continued to support each other both professionally and personally, which has been incredibly overwhelming.



"You have my continued commitment into 2021 to continue advocating for our partnership and providing you the utmost support to ensure you are successful," he added.



Below is the full list of this year’s winners:

Distributor of the Year — Dicker Data

Distributor Sales Champion of the Year — Johmel Bonete, Ingram Micro

Distributor Technical Champion of the Year — Voldis Kains, Dicker Data

Elite Partner of the Year — Datacom Systems

Premier Partner of the Year — Intelli-Systems

Select Partner of the Year — IT Critical Systems

Partner Sales Champion of the Year — Matt Smith, Intelli-Systems

Partner Technical Champion of the Year — Graham Butterworth, Subnet

Services Partner of the Year — Data#3

New Zealand Distributor of the Year — Dicker Data NZ

New Zealand Partner of the Year — Supply NZ