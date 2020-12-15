PC supply remains strained as local sales surge

The September quarter saw New Zealand's traditional PC market enjoy 24.4 per cent year-on-year growth in unit shipments.

Global demand for PCs continues to outpace supply, a factor that remains a constraint on growth in the segment, despite a sharp rise in New Zealand shipments during the third quarter.

The September quarter saw New Zealand's traditional PC market enjoy 24.4 per cent year-on-year growth in unit shipments, reaching nearly 228,000 units, according to industry analyst firm IDC.

The local PC market saw shipments of both commercial and consumer PC devices grow, year-on-year, by 16.5 per cent and 35.3 per cent, respectively. However, commercial demand slowed after the second quarter of 2020, though the market maintained its overall growth rate.

Unsurprisingly, given the rush to remote work prompted by COVID-19, the market for laptops continued to be buoyant while the desktop market continued to weaken. Notebook shipments grew 40.2 per cent, year-on-year, and desktop shipments declined 20.3 per cent.

"Notebooks continued to outperform desktops as businesses focus on mobility,” IDC New Zealand associate market analyst Liam Landon said. “However, IDC saw slight growth in the consumer desktop market due to demand for custom and branded gaming desktops.

"The same scenario applies for gaming notebooks as people look for more entertainment options while spending more time indoors than in previous years,” he added.

The overall growth seen during the quarter was due largely to demand for education devices and increased discretionary spending, Landon suggested, noting also that supply issues continued to dog the segment’s broader growth trajectory, despite the gains seen locally.

“After a strong commercial market in 2020Q2, IDC sees increasing demand in the consumer market driven by greater discretionary spend due to reduced spend on international travel while our borders are effectively closed,” he said.

"Once lockdowns eased consumer demand began to drive growth in the market. On the other hand, supply remains a key constraint as global demand continues to exceed the availability of PCs.”

Looking forward, IDC predicts that New Zealand's traditional PC market will reverse its current trend, declining by 6.1 per cent in the December quarter, but this is mostly due to an unfavourable year-on-year comparison.

Moreover, the commercial market is expected to continue to slow, reaching a marginal decline. IDC said it anticipates a larger decline in the consumer market due to the notable performance of the corresponding quarter last year.

As reported by Reseller News earlier this month, Lenovo claimed quarterly leadership in the New Zealand PC market for the first time during the third quarter, shipping the greatest number of units of any vendor and delivering significant numbers of Chromebooks.

This enabled Lenovo to fulfil demand for education devices and combined well with robust Windows shipments to large business and government, according to IDC.

HP followed in second place, with Acer in third position.

Globally, Lenovo shipped 23.5 million devices during the quarter, followed closely by Apple, which shipped 22.1 million Macs and iPads. HP, Dell and Samsung respectively, which rounded out the top five.