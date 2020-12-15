MuleSoft continues channel investment

Jim Fisher (MuleSoft) Credit: MuleSoft

Integration software specialist MuleSoft is continuing to invest in its channel partners, growing its headcount to support the growth it has witnessed across the A/NZ market.

MuleSoft APJ channel alliances vice president Jim Fisher said the channel forms a critical factor to its success in the local market.

“Our partners are critical to how we operate,” Fisher said. “We’re continuing to invest heavily into our channel partners, and they’re also investing heavily into us.”

Fisher said to support its partners in the market, the company will continue to grow the available pool of resources they can access to work on projects such as pre-sales, sales, support, marketing and channel teams. He hinted the vendor has also doubled the number of certified professionals in recent months within its partner network.

Fisher said MuleSoft moved from a geographic model towards an industry-focused model where it has lined up its teams internally around industries such as public sector, education and finance.

“There’s a shift in the market for customers to be more agile and respond faster — so it’s not just us investing and growing our business, it’s the market that’s moving us in this direction,” he said. “If you think about digital transformation, MuleSoft fits right in the middle of it with the integration work that’s involved.”

Looking ahead into the New Year, Fisher said MuleSoft will be undertaking planning strategies with its core partners, which includes system integrators like Deloitte, Capgemini, Accenture, Infosys, HCL and Wipro. Along with local partners such Datacom and Salesforce partners such as Tequila.

Fisher said there was a large pool of opportunity for Salesforce partners, who are seeking to integrate into other systems that customers maintain within their environment.

“Partners are continuing to invest in us and we owe it to them to make sure we can get their business grow really quickly,” he said.

Earlier this year, Capgemini boosted its digital transformation capabilities through the acquisition of Sydney-headquartered MuleSoft consultancy WhiteSky Labs, adding more than 150 experts in the vendor's solutions.

