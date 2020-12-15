Menu
MuleSoft continues channel investment

MuleSoft continues channel investment

Digital transformation is driving the bulk of growth in A/NZ

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Jim Fisher (MuleSoft)

Jim Fisher (MuleSoft)

Credit: MuleSoft

Integration software specialist MuleSoft is continuing to invest in its channel partners, growing its headcount to support the growth it has witnessed across the A/NZ market. 

MuleSoft APJ channel alliances vice president Jim Fisher said the channel forms a critical factor to its success in the local market. 

“Our partners are critical to how we operate,” Fisher said. “We’re continuing to invest heavily into our channel partners, and they’re also investing heavily into us.”

Fisher said to support its partners in the market, the company will continue to grow the available pool of resources they can access to work on projects such as pre-sales, sales, support, marketing and channel teams. He hinted the vendor has also doubled the number of certified professionals in recent months within its partner network. 

Fisher said MuleSoft moved from a geographic model towards an industry-focused model where it has lined up its teams internally around industries such as public sector, education and finance. 

“There’s a shift in the market for customers to be more agile and respond faster — so it’s not just us investing and growing our business, it’s the market that’s moving us in this direction,” he said. “If you think about digital transformation, MuleSoft fits right in the middle of it with the integration work that’s involved.” 

Looking ahead into the New Year, Fisher said MuleSoft will be undertaking planning strategies with its core partners, which includes system integrators like Deloitte, Capgemini, Accenture, Infosys, HCL and Wipro. Along with local partners such Datacom and Salesforce partners such as Tequila. 

Fisher said there was a large pool of opportunity for Salesforce partners, who are seeking to integrate into other systems that customers maintain within their environment. 

“Partners are continuing to invest in us and we owe it to them to make sure we can get their business grow really quickly,” he said. 

Earlier this year, Capgemini boosted its digital transformation capabilities through the acquisition of Sydney-headquartered MuleSoft consultancy WhiteSky Labs, adding more than 150 experts in the vendor's solutions. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MuleSoft

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 