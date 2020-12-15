Auckland-based DDS IT named Datadog gold tier partner

DDS IT is the first Kiwi firm to earn the certification

Simon Browne (DDS IT) Credit: Supplied

DDS IT has become the first New Zealand gold tier partner of software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud monitoring and analytics platform provider Datadog.

Nick Forsyth, A/NZ head of partners and alliances at Datadog, said the recognition was the first the global SaaS company had awarded to any New Zealand partner and good news for Auckland-based DDS IT’s customers.

“As a gold tier partner, DDS IT has demonstrated expertise of Datadog’s products and we are confident in DDS IT’s ability to recommend and implement the best Datadog solutions to help their customers across New Zealand,” Forsyth said.

DDS IT founder and CEO Simon Browne said the company was founded on relationships and trust – so the endorsement by one of its key partners "meant the world to us".

"Our customers love what we do for them with Datadog and being a gold tier partner means we can deliver even more value to them," Browne said.

DDS IT provides a wide range of cloud, SaaS and end-user services to large and enterprise-scale companies and government clients across New Zealand.

Datadog was founded in 2010 and is based in New York. Its product covers multiple service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud , Red Hat OpenShift, VMware, and OpenStack.

Datadog went public on the Nasdaq in 2019, raising US$648 million.

