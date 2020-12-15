Triquestra and ECL Group nab nationwide NZ Post POS support contract

Group CEO says the contract signifies a strategic move into the retail market.

Credit: Supplied

NZ Post has signed with Triquestra and ECL Group to supply a point of sale (POS) solution for 244 retail sites across New Zealand.

Auckland-based Triquestra will supply the Infinity POS software and ECL the hardware as well as hosting a head office system environment for the POS application.

Once implementation is complete, Counties Power-owned ECL will support the sites through its 24-hour support centre and 18 branches around the country over a five-year contract.

Triquestra said NZ Post would benefit from a modern retail management system that will keep pace with shifting customer expectations and new technologies and offer more flexibility in how NZ Post engaged with its customers.

Mark Yagmich, NZ Post GM physical channels, said the contract for such a large-scale deployment. included a complex tendering process.



“We required a modern, scalable and highly available retail management solution to replace our aging POS and create a platform for innovation,” Yagmich said.

Triquestra had a referenceable track-record of success supporting multi-store retailers at the forefront of omnichannel innovation, with a broad product capability and experience, and the right people and processes to move fast, he said.

The new point of sale solution included the procurement, management and deployment of more than three thousand pieces of hardware across many of NZ Post's retail and office sites to provide "a ubiquitous, user-friendly retail experience".

ECL Group, meanwhile, had a long and proven history of providing and supporting customer-centric critical technology solutions to clients throughout New Zealand, along with a 24-hour nationwide support network, which was essential for NZ Post's operations, Yagmich said.

ECL currently provides support for POS equipment across more than 1500 sites in the highly competitive and demanding fuel sector.



ECL Group CEO Struan Reid said the contract signified a strategic move into the retail market.

“This is an exciting progression for us into the retail space from our traditional fuel systems solutions, signifying the extensive expansion opportunities available to ECL Group," Reid said.

"Implementation of hardware and software IT solutions is a key focus area for our technology solutions team to ensure business control systems operate effectively and we look forward to partnering with NZ Post into the future.”

The solution will be implemented in a phased approach from August 2021.