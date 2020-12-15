Menu
Former Kordia CEO Scott Bartlett succumbs to cancer

Death of industry leader announced with "deep sadness"

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Scott Bartlett (Kordia)

Credit: Kordia

Scott Bartlett, the former CEO of state-owned broadcast, networking and ICT provider Kordia, has died, aged 40, after a battle with brain cancer.

Kordia announced Bartlett's death on 15 December "with deep sadness", describing his fight as valiant and courageous.

“Scott was one of the most respected business leaders in New Zealand," said Kordia group acting CEO Shaun Rendell. 

"He had a brilliant mind and a natural ability to motivate the very best in the people around him.

“He was known for his big, bold, courageous ideas – brought to life through his passion and ability to make things happen. 

"It’s hard to imagine Kordia being the place it is today without Scott’s relentless drive evolving the business beyond our comfort zone to new heights. He will be sorely missed by everyone here,” Rendell added.

During Bartlett's career, he held important positions across the technology, business, and education sectors.

He joined Kordia as CEO in 2012, taking on the Group CEO role in 2016.

He was also a non-executive director with ASB and a council member at the University of Waikato.

Previous roles included CEO of Orcon, CEO of Quik Internet, a director of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and the Number Administration Deed (NAD), and a councillor for Internet NZ. 

He was also an advisory board councillor of the Pacific Telecommunications Council and on the Board of C.O.D.E (Centre of Digital Excellence) at the University of Auckland Business School.

Kordia chair John Quirk described Bartlett as one of New Zealand’s most inspirational leaders.

“While this is an immensely sad day for us all, Scott’s life and achievements – particularly at such a young age – are a legacy to be admired and celebrated," Quirk said. 

"His vision, his passion for life and creating a workplace where everyone had an opportunity to thrive are what made him such an incredible leader. 

"He was always an advocate for diversity and was very proud of his work with the LGBTQ+ community. The New Zealand business community has lost an outstanding person.”

Bartlett was diagnosed with multiple tumours on the brain in late 2019. Following treatment, and a brief return to work in 2020, he stepped down as Kordia Group CEO to focus on his cancer battle.


