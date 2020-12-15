Menu
Umbrellar ushers in a new CEO to drive aggressive growth plans

Umbrellar ushers in a new CEO to drive aggressive growth plans

Howden takes the executive helm as Umbrellar seeks rapid growth through cloud enablement

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Dave Howden (Umbrellar)

Dave Howden (Umbrellar)

Credit: Umbrellar

Umbrellar has appointed Dave Howden, formerly head of cloud, as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. 

Former group CEO Michael Foley will take on the role of executive chairman at the cloud solutions provider.

Howden has been the architect of Umbrellar's push to procure and resell products and solutions in Microsoft's Azure cloud. Other key partnerships include HPE and VMware. 

“This is a great day for both Umbrellar and the market”, Foley said. 

“Dave brings insights, energy and passion to the business that has seen Umbrellar burst onto the cloud services scene being named Microsoft country partner of the Year in 2019. 

"The board is looking forward to supporting Dave and the team through the next phase of growth." 

Umbrellar shook up the Microsoft cloud ecosystem model launching a portal called MyCSP, an ecosystem of over 70 specialist cloud services providers who can enable the array of capabilities in the Microsoft Azure. 

For use by both enterprises and resellers, the platform is at the core of Umbrellar's aggressive growth plans in New Zealand and overseas. 

“For too long, kiwi businesses have been held back from the enormous gains that cloud services can help them achieve," Howden said.

"We’re here to listen, understand and craft outcomes for customers that leverage NZ’s smartest minds and the power of Microsoft cloud technology.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Umbrellar

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 