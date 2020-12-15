Umbrellar ushers in a new CEO to drive aggressive growth plans

Howden takes the executive helm as Umbrellar seeks rapid growth through cloud enablement

Dave Howden (Umbrellar) Credit: Umbrellar

Umbrellar has appointed Dave Howden, formerly head of cloud, as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Former group CEO Michael Foley will take on the role of executive chairman at the cloud solutions provider.

Howden has been the architect of Umbrellar's push to procure and resell products and solutions in Microsoft's Azure cloud. Other key partnerships include HPE and VMware.

“This is a great day for both Umbrellar and the market”, Foley said.

“Dave brings insights, energy and passion to the business that has seen Umbrellar burst onto the cloud services scene being named Microsoft country partner of the Year in 2019.

"The board is looking forward to supporting Dave and the team through the next phase of growth."

Umbrellar shook up the Microsoft cloud ecosystem model launching a portal called MyCSP, an ecosystem of over 70 specialist cloud services providers who can enable the array of capabilities in the Microsoft Azure.

For use by both enterprises and resellers, the platform is at the core of Umbrellar's aggressive growth plans in New Zealand and overseas.

“For too long, kiwi businesses have been held back from the enormous gains that cloud services can help them achieve," Howden said.

"We’re here to listen, understand and craft outcomes for customers that leverage NZ’s smartest minds and the power of Microsoft cloud technology.”