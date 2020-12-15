Google services, apps hit by global outage

Popular business apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Workspace, Sheets and Meet were knocked offline for more than a half hour

Credit: ID 130785653 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

A range of Google services, including Gmail and Google Docs, were unavailable to customers for more than a half hour Monday morning (Eastern Time [ET] in the United States) due to an outage. The services have now been largely restored and are available for most users, Google said.

Users across the world were unable to access the gamut of Google’s productivity and collaboration tools, which also include Google Calendar, Sheets, Meet and Chat. Customers in Europe appeared to be the hardest hit, according to the Down Detector website, with the outage occurring around lunchtime for those in the UK; users on the U.S. east coast also faced disruption just as the work day was getting started.

The outage was acknowledged by Google at 6:55 a.m. ET; the company said it affected “the majority of users.” The outage was subsequently downgraded to a “service disruption” at 7:31 a.m. ET, with some users still affected.

Google announced that the problem had largely been resolved at 7:52 a.m. ET.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users,” Google said on its service status page. It promised to “continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Other Google services affected included YouTube, Maps, and Google Nest. Google did not immediately respond to Computerworld’s request for information on the cause of the outage.

Millions of businesses rely on Google’s cloud services, with a surge in demand for its Meet video service during this year’s pandemic. Google’s Workspace platform (formerly G Suite), has six million paid business customers globally, according to data from April. That’s an increase from four million in 2018.

There are now reportedly two billion monthly users of Google’s services such as Gmail, though it’s not clear how many are paid users.