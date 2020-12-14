Menu
Security firm SMX teams with Microsoft to offer SMX365

Product integrates with in-built security features of Office 365

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Ian McDonald (SMX)

Kiwi security provider SMX, manager of more than half of New Zealand’s local government emails, has launched its second co-sell solution since joining Microsoft’s key partner programme.

Called SMX365, the solution uses Microsoft Exchange Online/Advanced Threat Protection (EOP/ATP) to provide dual-layer email security and deliver targeted, regional threat detection for enterprise and government organisations across A/NZ.

Because SMX is partnering with Microsoft, the built-in email protection features in Office 365 does not have to be switched off when using their services. SMX can then layer its own products and services on top, making email even safer for business.

Working from home has created an increased reliance on tools such as email and Microsoft Teams for collaboration and file sharing. 

While this has been great for business continuity, it’s also opened businesses up to cyber-attacks.

“We’ve created SMX365 to reap the benefits of both Microsoft’s and SMX’s security offerings," said Ian McDonald, CEO at SMX. "It’s win-win for customers."

SMX 365 integrates multiple anti-abuse technologies to improve accuracy, reduce risk and make protecting workers easy, he said.

“It has been a tremendously useful to be able to work closely with Microsoft's teams in New Zealand, Singapore and the US, and our customers to develop this solution." 

Hamish McNee, partner development manager at Microsoft NZ, said Microsoft’s co-sell partnerships were designed to give partners access to global scale, so they can take locally developed products to the world.

"We’re naturally excited to support such an outstanding local innovator as SMX to introduce its new solution to businesses around Australasia," he said.


