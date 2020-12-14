Menu
Commvault’s Jonty Collins named Micro Focus A/NZ channel director

Follows departure of Todd Parsons leaves after three years.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Jonty Collins (Micro Focus)

Credit: Micro Focus

Enterprise software vendor Micro Focus has appointed a new regional channel boss in the wake of Todd Parsons’ departure six months ago. 

Former Commvault partner business manager Jonty Collins will assume the role of channel director for Australia and New Zealand, claiming he will take a “back to basics” approach to partner relationships. 

In particular, Collins said he would look to ensure good investments, improve partner profits, deliver a better understanding of partner programs and provide more education for partners. 

During his 20-year career, Collins has worked as a training manager, systems engineer, in presales positions and as director of sales, before moving into the channel. 

Senior roles include being channel director at AvePoint and then partner business manager at Commvault, a role he took on in October 2018. 

“Micro Focus provides me with the opportunity to move into a larger enterprise space with a dynamic customer base and more a complex product portfolio,” he said. 

“Micro Focus will provide more investment in the partner space, including providing resources for presales, sales and education about Micro Focus technology, to facilitate strong growth for partners in the region.” 

The vendor’s managing director Peter Fuller said Collins’ “wealth of experience” will be an “asset to strengthening relationships and profits for the Micro Focus channel community”. 

His appointment follows the stepping down of Parsons in July this year, with Eamonn O’Keefe, Micro Focus A/NZ partner business manager, and Asia Pacific channel head, JP Wong, holding the channel fort in his absence.  


Tags commvaultmicro focusTodd ParsonsJonty Collins

