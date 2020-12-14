Now certified, Kordia teams with Cisco for Webex network delivery

Menu
Government-owned telecommunications service provider Kordia has become the first certified Cisco Webex calling service provider in New Zealand.

The certification meant Kordia was recognised by Cisco as delivering links into its cloud platform within tightly specified requirements for security, availability, and reliability, said Murray Goodman, Kordia's head of product.

As the only SIP-trunk approved provider of Cisco Webex it would also be able to serve value-added service providers in Australia and locally with trunking links directly into the Cisco cloud.

“With Webex, companies across New Zealand and the world have a secure, proven solution for all their collaboration requirements, from phone calls through to video conferencing and more," Goodman said.

Founded in 1995, the Webex service was acquired by networking giant Cisco in 2007. 

Cisco has improved the functionality and capability of Webex through organic development and acquisition, with the most recent including BroadSoft in 2018 and BabbleLabs in 2020.

The Webex cloud solution portfolio includes meetings (video conferencing, webcasting, and online learning), teams (for collaboration), cloud contact centre, headsets and endpoints, leveraging existing IT investments.

“We’ve seen many examples of free or ‘freemium’ video conferencing solutions causing security breaches and headaches for users," Goodman said. 

"This risk is significantly reduced with Webex as it’s designed specifically for corporate communication has and has a 57 per cent cloud calling market share in the enterprise.”

For event venue operator Cliftons, Webex has proven indispensable in a challenging time, effectively connecting teams from eleven venues in nine cities across New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.

COO Robert Boehmer said Webex reduced the IT complexity of managing multiple phone systems across multiple locations while rapidly transitioning employees to a 100 percent work from home setup.

In 2018, Kordia also teamed with Microsoft to deliver direct routing for Microsoft Teams collaboration software.


