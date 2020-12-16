Menu
M.Tech picks ex-Sophos exec Steve Smith as new Kiwi channel lead

After leaving Sophos in September

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Steve Smith (M.Tech)

Credit: Supplied

Singapore-headquartered cyber security solution distribution specialist M.Tech has appointed former Sophos New Zealand channel manager Steve Smith as its new channel director for the local market. 

Smith comes to the newly-created position with the value-added distributor after roughly one-and-a-half years with Sophos, which he left in September, in a role that saw him charged with developing and growing all aspects of the vendor’s channel business across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

No stranger to the channel, Smith spent more than eight years at Ingram Micro before taking up with Sophos, his final role at the distributor being that of HP Enterprise Group business manager, in which he was responsible for leading the HPE Enterprise business for Ingram Micro across New Zealand.

Smith has also done time at Fujitsu NZ, where he was business development manager, along with Axon Computer Systems, Gen-i and other players in the tech space.

It is understood that Smith's appointment to the new role will mean a strengthening of M.Tech's partner and vendor relationships in the NZ market, along with the addition of new, boutique, vendor brands into the company's local roster.

The new appointment comes at a time when the local market is seeing increased demand for cyber security solutions, with elements such as the pandemic-prompted remote working shift and the high profile DDoS attacks on the NZX earlier in the year working to raise awareness of the changing threat landscape.

In October, M.Tech signed a distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with US cyber security vendor Securinox.

The deal saw the security information and event management specialist gain access to M.Tech’s sales, technical, logistics and marketing support for its reseller partners. 

The agreement came off the back of rapid growth for Securinox in the Asia Pacific market last year — which the company claimed expanded by 100 per cent, year-on-year. 

“With many organisations in A/NZ now moving from on-premises to cloud environments, we’re ideally positioned as a best-in-class platform that’s easy to deploy and replace legacy solutions during cloud migration,” Securinox director of global alliances Simon Carney said at the time.


