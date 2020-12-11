Menu
Connect NZ recognised as top global Zoom partner

Leon Spencer
Video communications provider Zoom has lauded Auckland-based Connect NZ on the global stage, naming the local provider as one of its top partners in the world during its global partner awards event.

Connect NZ was one of just 10 partners to snatch a global win, taking out the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Excellence award, while also being named Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner of the Year and being shortlisted as a finalist for the Global Integrator award.

"It's an amazing achievement for a Kiwi-owned and operated company to be able to take out these global awards, when we up against some huge players in the global market," Connect NZ general manager Keith Block said.

"Our tireless work enabling Kiwi businesses, and especially our government customers, to keep communicating throughout the pandemic has seen us recognised. I have a fantastic and passionate team who want to bring happiness to our customers, all of whom I want to thank," he added.

Zoom’s 2020 Global Partner Award winners were:

  • UCaaS Excellence Award: ConnectNZ

  • Zoom Evolution Award: ARG

  • Collaboration Award: Bridgepointe

  • ISV Trailblazer Award: Let’s Talk Interactive

  • Carrier Innovation Award: BT

  • Integrator Award: MVS Audio Visual

  • Public Sector Award: Carahsoft

  • Distributor Award: SB C&S

  • Rising Star Award: Lumen

  • Pinnacle Award: CDW

The win comes after a year that has seen Zoom’s platform experience rapid and unprecedented uptake among organisations around the world as remote work took hold due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In July, Connect NZ became Zoom’s first partner in the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region with rights to sell the Zoom Phone service.

Zoom Phone, which was launched in NZ in conjunction with the Connect NZ partnership announcement, is a cloud phone system among Zoom’s suite of products, which include Zoom Meetings and Chat, Zoom Video Webinars, and Zoom Rooms, operating across desktops, phones, mobile devices and conference room systems.  

It supports traditional enterprise phone system features while delivering Zoom’s user experience and single app control.

“I have never seen a product with the same level of popularity that we see with Zoom," Block said at the time. "We’ve been offering Zoom products for a few years now, but it’s really taken off in New Zealand this year – with COVID-19 driving businesses to find remote working solutions."


