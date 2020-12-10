Rhipe adds Runecast to cloud portfolio

Runecast works with IT environments using VMware, AWS and Kubernetes

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe) Credit: Rhipe

Publicly listed cloud solutions distributor Rhipe has added to its portfolio through the addition of predictive analytics provider Runecast.

Runecast uses artificial intelligence and other technology for predictive issues management and security intelligence, ensuring compliance against security standards such as ISO/IEC 27001, PCI-DSS and CIS for IT environments using VMware, AWS and Kubernetes.

Its flagship Runecast Analyzer product scans IT infrastructures to identify and report on all known configuration, best practices and security issues that can be prevented within that system using VMware’s own published documentation.

Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said the proactive analysis that Runecast delivers will help VMware partners gain greater efficiencies and a transparent view of technical issues within their environments.

“Runecast will deliver significant value to our partners, saving them time and enabling them to focus on other business initiatives, while their technical environments keep running,” he said.

Andre Carpenter, Runecast's senior director channel sales for Asia Pacific, said the provider felt Rhipe was the best distributor to help roll out its business across the region.

“From early on, we felt there was a clear alignment in values and goals between our two companies,” he said.

Recently Rhipe added Octopus Cloud and Nerdio to its vendor line up. The distributor also added three new services on the back of its acquisition of New Zealand-based Azure and IT services provider Parallo including Azure Cloud Platform Managed Services; Data Protection Services for Commvault and Virtual Platform Support.