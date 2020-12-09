Menu
Datacom taps ex-CCL CTO Jon Waite to tackle private cloud tech

The move comes roughly two months after Waite left CCL

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Datacom

Former CCL chief technology officer Jon Waite has been appointed as general manager of cloud technology at Datacom, with a focus on the private cloud space.

“With the exponential growth we are seeing in cloud, we are glad to have Jon join the team to help deliver our hybrid cloud strategy," Datacom Cloud associate director Ross Delaney told Reseller News.

"Our expansion into more platform services and with the announcement of hyper scale clouds coming to NZ, we believe Jon will help our customers leverage the right clouds for the right reasons, focused on customer value over technology,” he added.

The move comes roughly two months after Waite left CCL, where he had held the role of CTO for several years after starting with the company in 2006 as a systems engineer.

“Absolutely delighted to announce I'll be joining Datacom in the new year as GM Cloud Technology,” he said in a post on social media. “Still based in Christchurch, and looking forward to meeting and working with the Datacom team and customers.”

Prior to his tenure at CCL, Waite did time as a senior systems engineer with Axon Computer Systems and as a network engineer with London Electricity. 

The new appointment comes hot on the heels of Datacom’s move in November to recruit former Optic Security Group executive Matthew Evetts as its new director for cybersecurity in New Zealand.

Evetts came to the role with 19 years of experience in business and IT and skills to bridge the worlds of business and technology, according to Datacom. Prior to the appointment, he was most recently group chief technology officer at Optic Security Group.

“Cyber has been a major focus for me and I’ve seen a sea-change that has occurred over the last decade, particularly the shift in awareness of cyber security issues has evolved and matured in business circles," Evetts said at the time.

"Today, the threatscape is changing as fast as I’ve ever seen before and I’m thrilled to be working with the country’s leading cyber security practice.”

In August, Datacom revealed it would push its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) capability it out into new markets.

Datacom's associate director of cloud, Ross Delaney, said at the time that the company was expanding its PaaS out into the New Zealand commercial market and was in the thick of pushing it into Australia as well.


Tags DatacomCloudJon Waite

