Fortinet snaps up network monitoring vendor Panopta

Panopta platform said to be easily integrated into MSSPs own offerings

Eleanor Dickinson
Ken Xie (Fortinet)

Credit: Fortinet

Network security vendor Fortinet has acquired software-as-a-service monitoring vendor Panopta. 

Based in the US, Panopta provides a hybrid infrastructure monitoring and diagnostics platform for network security. 

According to Fortinet, the platform is easily integrated with the offerings of managed security services provider (MSSPs) and resellers. 

“Given the complex and distributed nature of many IT environments, organisations need a high performance, secure network to successfully achieve their digital business initiatives,” founder and CEO Ken Xie said. 

“Fortinet’s acquisition of Panopta complements our best-in-class security offerings with a SaaS platform that provides further network visibility and agile remediation for hybrid environments, including edge and cloud networks, to achieve even greater security and business efficiency.” 

Panopta was founded in 2007 and will now be inteagrated with Fortinet to ensure customer networks are high performing and secure through automated NetSec Ops. 


