Orion Health rides AWS HealthLake for industry transformation

Orion Health rides AWS HealthLake for industry transformation

Orion Health named as an early adopters of AWS' new health cloud platform

Ian McCrae (founder and CEO, Orion Health)

New Zealand health IT company Orion Health has been named as one of the founding partners of AWS on its new HealthLake platform, announced at AWS Re:invent.

HealthLake aggregates an organisation’s complete data across various silos and disparate formats into a centralised AWS data lake and automatically normalises this information using machine learning. 

The service identifies each piece of clinical information, tags, and indexes events in a timeline view with standardised labels so it can be easily searched, and structures all of the data into the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) format for a complete view of the health of individual patients and entire populations.

Orion Health is a provider of health information technology, particulrly in the area of population health and precision medicine for the delivery of care across the health ecosystem. 

“At Orion Health, we believe that there is significant untapped potential to transform the healthcare sector by improving how technology is used and providing insights into the data being generated," said Anne O'Hanlon, product director at Orion Health. 

"We are pleased to find a like-minded company in AWS who, with Amazon HealthLake, is now taking the next step in using machine learning to help make sense of health data in a secure, complaint, and auditable way.”

O'Hanlon said data was frequently messy and incomplete, and costly and time consuming to clean up. 

"We are excited to work alongside AWS to deliver new ways for patients to interact with the healthcare system, supporting initiatives such as the US 21st Century Cures Act designed to make healthcare more accessible and affordable. 

"Expanding the relationship we enjoy with AWS gives us an opportunity to innovate and explore new ways to deliver patient-centered healthcare and high quality health outcomes that help people live a healthier life.

Amazon HealthLake offers medical providers, health insurers, and pharmaceutical companies a service that brings together and makes sense of all their patient data so healthcare organisations can make more precise predictions about the health of patients and populations.

The other founding partners named in the announcement were Cerner Corporation, Ciox Health and Konica Minolta Precision Medicine 


