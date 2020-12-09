Advantage taps SafeStack to deliver local cyber training

Laura Bell (SafeStack) Credit: IDG

Advantage is teaming with SafeStack to deliver cyber security training to local organisations in the belief that even with top cyberattack protections in place, the best line of defence is staff.

Their ability to spot ever more sophisticated phishing and other forms of attack is only as good as the training they receive, said Advantage.

There is also often a gap between training content sourced from overseas and security threats that companies in New Zealand face. The frequency of such attacks has increased dramatically in 2020 and is likely to continue to grow.

Founded in 2014 in Auckland, SafeStack is a boutique cybersecurity company with a team that now reaches across New Zealand and Australia.

The SafeStack Academy provides interactive online training courses that are updated and extended as conditions change, and new types and variations of attack emerge.

Advantage's regional sales executive, Steve Smith, said often email or other forms of phishing and other attacks, look like messages from trusted partners and suppliers.

"They look so much like the real thing that it is a commonplace occurrence for employees to click on a hyperlink before they realise that it is an attack," Smith said.

"By that time, it may already be too late."

Well trained staff will significantly reduce the risk to a business, its systems and its reputation.

"Our lessons are designed to be easy-to-digest, interactive, and fun, to help create a security culture that is empowering for your staff," said Laura Bell, founder and CEO of SafeStack.

Advantage is offering Kiwi businesses a free trial of one of the training modules to see and experiencing the web-based training first-hand.

